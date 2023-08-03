Can big tech keep getting bigger in the age of AI?

The most ambitious growth strategy is to seek new markets. All five firms are encroaching on each other’s turf. Their share of sales in overlapping areas has doubled since 2015, to 40%. Alphabet is elbowing in on Amazon and Microsoft in cloud computing. Amazon and Microsoft are trying their hand at advertising. In June Apple unveiled a virtual-reality headset to compete with Meta, which has so far had that market mostly to itself. All five are also sizing up the last undisrupted markets—including finance, health care and public procurement—that are large enough to make a noticeable difference to their gargantuan revenues. Or, like Microsoft, they may try to buy growth—its $69bn purchase of Activision would bring in annual sales of around $8bn.