Mint Explainer| What would it take for India to create a SpaceX?

On 12 June, SpaceX completed its record public listing in the US, catapulting to become the fifth-largest company in the world at a valuation of over $2.5 trillion. In many ways, the company remains an outlier—the reusable rocket technology that it has perfected over the past two decades is not truly matched at its scale by anyone. India, meanwhile, is way behind with a nascent space industry. Can it become just as big one day? Mint takes a look.
Why is SpaceX valued so highly?
Founded in March 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX is one of a kind in terms of the technology that it indigenously developed and owns and operates today. The tech in question is that of a reusable rocket—a technology that has reduced the cost of launching satellites from over $54 million per kilogram, to under $3 million. SpaceX became the world’s first entity to ever launch and reuse a rocket in December 2015, and today conducts over 100 launches to Earth’s orbit. Its unique capability is essentially unmatched, giving it a near monopoly on the global space market. This helped it scale to $2.5 trillion in value today.