Technology
Can India leapfrog the high-speed rail story with Hyperloop?
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 09 May 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Summary
- We are one year behind the world. Else, we are on par with the Hyperloop developments across the globe, says Satyanarayan Chakravarthy, faculty, IIT-Madras
The growing skepticism around Hyperloop ever becoming a viable mode of transportation notwithstanding, Satyanarayan Chakravarthy, faculty in the Department of Aerospace Engineering Department at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras), believes that reports about the death of this technology are highly exaggerated.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less