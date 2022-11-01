Can Redmi 6A be purchased for 3,999? Check what Mi Clearance sale offers

Getting a smartphone under ₹5,000 in India is unlikely but it is quite possible. With Mi’s clearance sale, interested buyers can get smartphones for as low as ₹3,999. The website lists most phones under ₹6,000 in India. However, the newly-launched Redmi phones are not a part of the sale. So, customers should not expect to get the Prime or other devices to be available under ₹6,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}