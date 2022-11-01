Can Redmi 6A be purchased for 3,999? Check what Mi Clearance sale offers

Getting a smartphone under ₹5,000 in India is unlikely but it is quite possible. With Mi’s clearance sale, interested buyers can get smartphones for as low as ₹3,999. The website lists most phones under ₹6,000 in India. However, the newly-launched Redmi phones are not a part of the sale. So, customers should not expect to get the Prime or other devices to be available under ₹6,000.
Some of the phones that are available at half their prices include the Redmi 6A, the Redmi Y3, the Redmi Note 7 Pro among others. Speaking of the Redmi 6A, it is a budget phone by the company, available at its lowest price ever.
The Redmi 6A, was originally priced at ₹6,999. It is now available for ₹3,999. The special price is applicable only during the Mi Clearance sale. It is important to note that the Redmi 6A is an entry-level smartphone with very basic features. It is powered by a Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.
The Redmi 6A can be a good secondary phone if you have multiple SIM cards. The handset has decent camera specs and is an absolute steal at ₹3,999. However, there is no warranty on the phones purchased at a discount. The users will also get limited after-sales services.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 5G in China. The device was released alongside the Note 12 Pro lineup which includes three phones: Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ and Note 12 Explorer Edition. The Vanilla Note 12 5G comes as an entry level phone in the series and offers 5G connectivity.
The Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.6-inch flat display. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a 240Hz of the touch sampling rate.
Redmi is all set to launch the Note 12 series in India. The company is now planning to bring the Note 12 Pro Plus to India. The Note 12 series includes Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition.