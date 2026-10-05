Can Temple check if pilots are fit to fly? Deepinder Goyal suggests Air Force could use it too

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable is expected to roll out soon in India. Ahead of opening its pre-orders, Goyal claimed that Temple will be able to check the fitness of pilots before flights. His revelation came days after the FlyDubai incident, where a co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv in an alleged attempt to crash the flight carrying more than 170 passengers.

Temple can be used by pilots and air force Taking to X, Deepinder Goyal said that Temple can also be used by the air force authorities. He said that the wearable would be able to determine the fitness of pilots before taking on a mission.

After Goyal announced that Temple would be available in six different colour options, someone wrote to him on X, “One interesting use case for @temple could be giving it to restaurant managers & head chefs. It would be fun to see the data on a dry day vs weekend vs weekday. Would be even more interesting to see shifts till around 7pm and then from 7pm to say 1am. Can this be eventually hooked to an API and detect if a chef is going thru stressful time, cause the supply chain is running late and they risk shortage of raw-materials? I gotta get my hands on this soon (sic).”

Responding to the suggestion, Goyal revealed, “I would certainly have it on pilots to check if they are fit to fly. And on the air force to check who is the fittest to fly a mission today.”

What is Temple? Temple is a wearable designed to sit on the side of the head, somewhere near the temple area, between the forehead and ear. Unlike other wearables such as smartwatches, Temple is intended to collect information linked to blood flow to the brain.

The technology behind it is called BrainFlow.

Also Read | Deepinder Goyal reveals six colours for Temple ahead of pre-orders

Deepinder Goyal reveals ahead of launch The Zomato founder previously said that Temple will be able to read people's intent. He said that currently research is underway on a thoughts-to-text tech. However, he said that such development would take a few more years. It is expected to be available in the third or fourth version of Temple.