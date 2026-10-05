Can Temple check if pilots are fit to fly? Deepinder Goyal suggests Air Force could use it too

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable is expected to roll out soon in India. Ahead of opening its pre-orders, Goyal claimed that Temple will be able to check the fitness of pilots before flights. His revelation came days after the FlyDubai incident, where a co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv in an alleged attempt to crash the flight carrying more than 170 passengers.

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Temple can be used by pilots and air force Taking to X, Deepinder Goyal said that Temple can also be used by the air force authorities. He said that the wearable would be able to determine the fitness of pilots before taking on a mission.

After Goyal announced that Temple would be available in six different colour options, someone wrote to him on X, “One interesting use case for @temple could be giving it to restaurant managers & head chefs. It would be fun to see the data on a dry day vs weekend vs weekday. Would be even more interesting to see shifts till around 7pm and then from 7pm to say 1am. Can this be eventually hooked to an API and detect if a chef is going thru stressful time, cause the supply chain is running late and they risk shortage of raw-materials? I gotta get my hands on this soon (sic).”

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Responding to the suggestion, Goyal revealed, “I would certainly have it on pilots to check if they are fit to fly. And on the air force to check who is the fittest to fly a mission today.”

What is Temple? Temple is a wearable designed to sit on the side of the head, somewhere near the temple area, between the forehead and ear. Unlike other wearables such as smartwatches, Temple is intended to collect information linked to blood flow to the brain.

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The technology behind it is called BrainFlow.

Also Read | Deepinder Goyal reveals six colours for Temple ahead of pre-orders

Deepinder Goyal reveals ahead of launch The Zomato founder previously said that Temple will be able to read people's intent. He said that currently research is underway on a thoughts-to-text tech. However, he said that such development would take a few more years. It is expected to be available in the third or fourth version of Temple.

Talking about Temple, Goyal also briefly commented on whether Temple would come with any age restrictions. “We use a PPG sensor. Same as Apple Watch, and other wearables. Nothing in there which can hurt a developing brain. Having said that, I don’t see why anybody less than 18 years would need a Temple, unless they are aiming to go to the Olympics,” he said.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.