Can You Have a Career Without a Smartphone?

A middle-ground approach has worked for Hunter Garnett, 31, an attorney in Huntsville, Ala. He puts his phone away at least an hour before bedtime, rarely uses it for email and never picks it up on the weekend. But with 12 team members and some 300 clients who must be able to contact him during the workday, permanently leaving his smartphone behind seems an impossibility. “If I tried to live without my smartphone, I wouldn’t be able to grow or maintain my law firm," he said. Plus, he likes using his phone to listen to legal industry podcasts.

