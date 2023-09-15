Can You Have a Career Without a Smartphone?
One therapist is on a mission to get professionals to re-evaluate their relationship to their devices. These five tips might help.
“WE ARE frying the human brain." Such is the bleak outlook that Jenny Wise Black, a marriage and family therapist in Franklin, Tenn., offers regarding smartphone usage.
The clinician’s opposition to phones dates to a 2015 sabbatical she took to tackle her burnout. One day, her iPhone wouldn’t turn on. Though frustration initially overcame her, the feeling gave way to euphoria. It was “the best day [I had] since I was nine years old," she said. She didn’t end up getting her phone fixed for a month, and in 2016, opted to ditch it for good.
Since then, Black has made a career out of encouraging therapy clients to live without a phone. Beyond her regular sessions, she co-wrote a book on digital media’s impact on mental health last year and the second season of her “Lose the Phone" podcast debuts on Oct. 15. Digital detox is clearly working for her, but if you’re a middle-management worker juggling 17 active Slack channels, a brimming email inbox and a busy Zoom schedule, is it possible to follow Black’s lead?
Peter Frost, a professor of psychology at Southern New Hampshire University, isn’t convinced. “Smartphone technology has pervaded most career cultures," he said. His research has shown that young adults now use their smartphones for 5 ½ hours a day—about a third of their waking hours. If you aren’t as digitally active, co-workers who respond to messages faster could soon leave you behind. “I can only see phone ditching as a last resort," he said.
Many have tried anyway. For six months last year, Anna Peterson, 43, tried to go cold turkey. The Flushing, N.Y.-based salon owner turned off her iPhone and purchased a Nokia 3310, a candy-bar-size phone that cannot connect to the internet. It initially went well, she said. “This decision allowed me to focus more on my clients, improve my interpersonal communication skills and offer more personalized service." Her salon’s revenue actually grew by 15% in this period. But without a smartphone, she found her ability to deftly respond to online inquiries from prospective customers severely hindered. Worried she was missing out on new business, Peterson eventually resumed her iPhone habit.
Frost suggests regulating the use of your smartphone more actively, rather than trying to live without it. Attempt to change the way you think about your smartphone and to modify your interactions with it, he said.
A middle-ground approach has worked for Hunter Garnett, 31, an attorney in Huntsville, Ala. He puts his phone away at least an hour before bedtime, rarely uses it for email and never picks it up on the weekend. But with 12 team members and some 300 clients who must be able to contact him during the workday, permanently leaving his smartphone behind seems an impossibility. “If I tried to live without my smartphone, I wouldn’t be able to grow or maintain my law firm," he said. Plus, he likes using his phone to listen to legal industry podcasts.
Since her family staged a smartphone intervention on her behalf during a vacation in 2014, Jessica Elefante has tried to give up her iPhone more than once. But the digital well-being advocate and author of the upcoming “Raising Hell, Living Well" admits that none of her attempts at a total smartphone shutout have stuck. Today, she switches between an iPhone and the Light Phone, which features a black-and-white e-ink screen and doesn’t support any social media apps.
Some stalwarts have managed to build careers without ever buying a smartphone in the first place. Rob Beresford, 65, an engineering professor at Brown University in Providence, R.I., has resisted getting a smartphone, though the institution, he says, has pressured him to do so to allow for two-factor authentication. When his phone carrier stopped supporting his flip phone, he adopted his wife’s old, feature-light Android phone, which is too outdated to receive software updates. He worries it’s the beginning of a slippery slope that will lead to his first proper smartphone.
Prof. Beresford admits he’s an edge case—he’s had tenure since 1996. “A professor’s job used to consist mostly of face-to-face teaching and mentoring, laboratory investigations and solitary study," he said. Those pursuits benefit from neither the interruptions of pinging alerts nor the constant temptation of internet access. Still, as smartphones have become omnipresent, expectations have changed. Academia is no different, he said. “If I were starting over today, I’m not sure I would have equivalent success."
Can’t Ditch Your Smartphone Completely?
These five tried-and-true techniques will help you establish better balance in your relationship with your device.
1. Turn your screen black and white.
“It’s a pretty fast game-changer," said Black. “There’s something in you that looks at it, and you’re like ‘well, this doesn’t feel so real anymore.’"
iPhone users can do this by selecting Settings → Accessibility → Display & Text Size → Color Filters and then tapping “Grayscale."
Android users can find a similar setting by heading to Settings → Digital Wellbeing → Bedtime Mode and turning on “Grayscale."
2. Move your phone out of sight when you need to focus.
“We know that the mere presence of the phone with the intermittent reinforcement of notifications is enough to take people out of the present moment and hampers cognitive resources," said Frost. Simply placing your smartphone on a shelf or in a drawer can help. But if you want to take extreme measures, Frost suggests a smartphone lockbox, which puts your device under a lock until a timer elapses. “Of course, I have heard some people complain that they inadvertently set the timer for five hours when they meant to set it for 15 minutes, so buyer beware!" he said.
3. Or, use your phone for video calls.
If you’re particularly prone to scrolling on your phone (or being distracted by emails) during videoconferences, consider moving said chats from your desktop or laptop to your phone. “Some people will deliberately engage in Zoom meetings with their smartphones to prevent themselves from using their phones for other purposes, lest it be painfully obvious how they avert their eyes during the meeting," said Frost.
4. Tell everyone about your pledge to curtail smartphone use.
Similar to the way some may publicly announce going on a diet as a way to stay accountable to it, Elefante advocates shouting from the rooftops that you’re going offline. “Put up an away message on social media, send a giant BCC email with details of your change, tell everyone you can in the digital world. Then give them a way to get a hold of you if the issue is urgent—a phone call," she suggested.
In 2021, Elefante added the following to her email signature: “if the matter at hand is truly urgent and cannot wait 24—48 hours then please call XXX-XXX-XXXX," the number of the landline she set up for this reason. So far, zero people have called the line.
5. Browse social media sites exclusively from a computer.
Delete social media apps from your phone (you already know you should). This doesn’t mean you have to swear off, say, Instagram or TikTok, completely. Simply institute a policy that you can only visit these sites while using a computer. “When you’re moving that kind of thing to a laptop, you’re still having to get more conscious," said Black. “It puts you in charge." To that point, Black also recommends moving all work to a laptop or desktop computer.