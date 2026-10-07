Can you play GTA 6 on PC this November? Xbox clarifies cloud streaming plans ahead of launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 was reportedly set to become playable on PC through Xbox Cloud Gaming when it launched on 19 November. According to a report in The Verge on 7 October, Microsoft holds the exclusive streaming rights to Rockstar Games' long-anticipated next game, GTA 6, and could be offering a playable version of the title to PC players that doesn't require them to own an Xbox or wait for a native PC version.

However, Xbox has disputed the report. Matthew Ball, Xbox Chief Strategy Officer, posted on X that GTA 6 will come to the console on 19 November and will not be available to stream on Xbox or on PC. Xbox Cloud Gaming is not likely to be available to PC gamers when GTA 6 launches, he said.

Xbox denies GTA 6 PC cloud streaming

The report by The Verge claimed that Microsoft signed a deal with Rockstar Games for exclusive rights to stream GTA 6. It quoted sources close to Microsoft saying the arrangement could enable the game to be streamed live via Xbox Cloud Gaming when it launches.

The report indicated that Xbox chief Asha Sharma had termed the deal as “one thing no other platform owner is doing”.

However, Ball rejected the report and posted, “We're excited to bring GTAVI to XBOX on November 19, with a note that GTAVI will NOT be streaming on PC[sic].”

GTA 6 still has no announced PC version Rockstar Games officially announced that GTA 6 will be coming for both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and it will release on 19 November.

The cloud option would have presented a choice to those who played on PCs rather than consoles. However, there is currently no confirmed way to play GTA 6 on PC at launch.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is changing in November The confusion stems from Microsoft's plans for major updates to Xbox Cloud Gaming. More specifically, according to the report by The Verge, a pay-as-you-go option is in the works that would allow users to buy blocks of cloud-streaming hours without signing up for Game Pass.

Xbox has also revealed the cloud gaming limits for Xbox Game Pass members, which will kick in in November. The amount of cloud gaming time will be higher for Ultimate customers and lower for those who have other subscription tiers, according to Pure Xbox.