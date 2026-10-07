Can you play GTA 6 on PC this November? Xbox clarifies cloud streaming plans ahead of launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 was reportedly set to become playable on PC through Xbox Cloud Gaming when it launched on 19 November. According to a report in The Verge on 7 October, Microsoft holds the exclusive streaming rights to Rockstar Games' long-anticipated next game, GTA 6, and could be offering a playable version of the title to PC players that doesn't require them to own an Xbox or wait for a native PC version.

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However, Xbox has disputed the report. Matthew Ball, Xbox Chief Strategy Officer, posted on X that GTA 6 will come to the console on 19 November and will not be available to stream on Xbox or on PC. Xbox Cloud Gaming is not likely to be available to PC gamers when GTA 6 launches, he said.

Xbox denies GTA 6 PC cloud streaming

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The report by The Verge claimed that Microsoft signed a deal with Rockstar Games for exclusive rights to stream GTA 6. It quoted sources close to Microsoft saying the arrangement could enable the game to be streamed live via Xbox Cloud Gaming when it launches.

The report indicated that Xbox chief Asha Sharma had termed the deal as “one thing no other platform owner is doing”.

However, Ball rejected the report and posted, “We're excited to bring GTAVI to XBOX on November 19, with a note that GTAVI will NOT be streaming on PC[sic].”

GTA 6 still has no announced PC version Rockstar Games officially announced that GTA 6 will be coming for both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and it will release on 19 November.

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The cloud option would have presented a choice to those who played on PCs rather than consoles. However, there is currently no confirmed way to play GTA 6 on PC at launch.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is changing in November The confusion stems from Microsoft's plans for major updates to Xbox Cloud Gaming. More specifically, according to the report by The Verge, a pay-as-you-go option is in the works that would allow users to buy blocks of cloud-streaming hours without signing up for Game Pass.

Xbox has also revealed the cloud gaming limits for Xbox Game Pass members, which will kick in in November. The amount of cloud gaming time will be higher for Ultimate customers and lower for those who have other subscription tiers, according to Pure Xbox.

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GTA 6's launch on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 is scheduled for 19 November.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.