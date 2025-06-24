Can you really have a romantic relationship with AI?
Andrew Blackman , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 24 Jun 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Summary
Yes, you can. And it can be good for you. But the danger is seeing it as a substitute for a human connection. Three experts weigh in.
Falling in love with a robot is no longer just a science-fiction trope. As artificial intelligence becomes better at mimicking human behavior and speech patterns, people are increasingly turning to AI not just to save time on research or to generate quirky images but to find companionship, connection and even love.
