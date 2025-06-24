Can you really have a romantic relationship with AI?

I have friends where one partner does not like texting during the day and the other does, and this has led to conflict. So I can see in times like that, just having a simple conversation with an AI can help you in the moment. It’s not cheating on your partner. It’s not taking emotional intimacy away from your partner. It’s more about recognizing that we all have different needs, and our romantic partner meets a lot of them, but not all of them.