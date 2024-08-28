Can YouTube videos fix water-damaged iPhones? THIS new investigation answers
Tests by The Verge and iFixit show that specific YouTube videos emitting low-frequency sounds can expel water from iPhone speakers. While effective for the speaker grille, this method does not fully dry out the device.
There is a new solution to iPhones struck with water that seems to be gaining traction, as recent investigations by The Verge's David Pierce and the repair experts at iFixit confirm its effectiveness. These methods involve playing specific YouTube videos that emit low-frequency sounds, which are designed to vibrate water out of the speakers of waterlogged smartphones.