Can YouTube videos fix water-damaged iPhones? THIS new investigation answers

Tests by The Verge and iFixit show that specific YouTube videos emitting low-frequency sounds can expel water from iPhone speakers. While effective for the speaker grille, this method does not fully dry out the device.

There is a new solution to iPhones struck with water that seems to be gaining traction, as recent investigations by The Verge's David Pierce and the repair experts at iFixit confirm its effectiveness. These methods involve playing specific YouTube videos that emit low-frequency sounds, which are designed to vibrate water out of the speakers of waterlogged smartphones.

Intrigued by the claims made by numerous YouTube videos that they could remove water from an iPhone using sound, Pierce decided to collaborate with iFixit to put these assertions to the test. The experiment involved submerging an iPhone 13 in water treated with UV dye, then playing one of these specialized videos. After letting the device sit overnight to dry, the results were revealing.

Reportedly, the soundwaves produced by the video indeed forced water out of the ‌iPhone‌'s speaker, as well as the speakers of other smartphones from brands like Google and Nokia that were also tested. The initial burst of sound was particularly effective at clearing water from the speaker area.

However, it is important to note that this method only managed to expel water from the speaker grille. When the iPhone was later disassembled, UV dye highlighted that water had remained in other parts of the device, indicating that the sound-based method does not provide a comprehensive solution for fully drying out a water-soaked phone.

Interestingly, Apple already incorporates a similar feature in its Apple Watch, which uses sound to expel water from the device. This method is more efficient on the Apple Watch, likely due to its smaller size and fewer internal crevices compared to an ‌iPhone‌.

While modern iPhones, including the upcoming iPhone 15, boast an IP68 rating, meaning they can withstand submersion in up to six meters of water for 30 minutes, it's crucial to remember that waterproofing can degrade over time. Apple's warranty does not cover water damage, making it wise to avoid exposing your iPhone to water whenever possible.

This sound-based technique offers a promising option for those dealing with waterlogged iPhone speakers, but it should not be relied upon as a complete fix for more extensive water damage.