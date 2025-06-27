Canva now works directly inside ChatGPT with new integration: How it works for users

Design platform Canva has announced two major product updates aimed at integrating its tools directly into artificial intelligence ecosystems. The company has rolled out a deep research connector for ChatGPT and introduced the Canva Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, allowing AI assistants to access and generate designs using real-time user context.

The deep research connector links Canva accounts with ChatGPT, enabling the AI assistant to pull from a user’s existing design materials, such as presentations, brand documents, and reports. This allows for content analysis and generation within the same conversation, eliminating the need to switch between platforms or manually input references.

How the integration works This functionality targets professional users across industries. Marketers can extract messaging from campaign materials; business users can analyse planning documents; sales teams can prepare proposals using prior customer data; and educators can incorporate previous lesson content into new teaching material.

In parallel, Canva has launched the MCP Server, a backend infrastructure that allows AI assistants to access a user’s full design workspace, including templates, charts, and historical content. It supports features like generating on-brand visuals, resizing templates, importing PDFs via URL, and filling charts with formatted data generated by AI.

Integration with ChatGPT and other AI agents These integrations are compatible with platforms including ChatGPT and Salesforce’s Agentforce, with more expected to follow. According to the company, the tools are designed to operate within existing AI environments, turning Canva into a directly pluggable design component in broader digital workflows.

The company said that the new features are secured under its internal AI safety framework, Canva Shield, which governs data access and privacy for users interacting with external AI tools.