CapCut, Runway, Descript, Adobe Premiere Pro: Top 5 AI-powered video editing apps creators use in 2026

AI is no longer just a side feature in video editing apps. In 2026, creators are using AI to cut footage, remove filler words, generate captions, create B-roll, dub videos into multiple languages, and even generate entirely new scenes from text prompts. From YouTubers and podcasters to Instagram Reel creators and filmmakers, AI-powered editing tools are becoming a core part of the workflow.

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Here are five AI video editing apps creators are heavily relying on in 2026.

CapCut CapCut continues to dominate short-form video creation thanks to its beginner-friendly interface and powerful AI features. The app now offers auto-captions, AI background removal, smart cuts, AI voiceovers, and text-to-video generation tools built directly into the editor. It is particularly popular among TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts creators.

The app also offers ready-made templates that automatically sync transitions and effects to music. Multiple creator reviews and community discussions in 2026 still rank CapCut among the best AI-powered editing apps for social media content.

Descript Descript has become a favourite among podcasters, interview creators, educators, and talking-head YouTubers because it lets users edit videos like a text document. Instead of manually trimming footage on a timeline, creators can simply delete words from the transcript and the video edits automatically.

According to CompareGen.AI, its AI tools can remove filler words like “um” and “uh,” improve audio quality, generate subtitles and even clone voices using the Overdub feature. The platform’s eye-contact correction tool, which digitally adjusts where a speaker appears to be looking, has also gained popularity among creators making tutorials and online courses.

Runway Runway and its Gen-3 and Gen-4 models allow creators to generate cinematic video clips using text prompts, edit scenes with AI masking tools, erase objects, and add advanced visual effects without traditional VFX software.

The platform is especially popular among filmmakers, ad creators, and experimental video artists who want AI-generated visuals mixed with real footage. Runway’s motion tracking, image-to-video generation, and scene consistency tools have made it one of the most advanced AI editing tools available in 2026.

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Adobe Premiere Pro Adobe Premiere Pro remains the industry-standard editing software, but its AI-powered Firefly tools are what creators are increasingly using in 2026. Adobe recently expanded its conversational AI editing features, allowing users to make edits with simple text commands, according to The Verge.

The software can now automatically generate captions, extend clips using generative AI, clean audio, reframe videos for multiple platforms, and suggest edits using machine learning. Professionals working on YouTube videos, documentaries, and commercial projects continue to rely on Premiere Pro because it combines manual controls with AI automation.

Opus Clip Opus Clip has become one of the most widely used tools for creators trying to turn long-form videos into viral short clips. The AI automatically identifies engaging moments from podcasts, interviews, livestreams and YouTube videos, then converts them into vertical clips optimised for TikTok, Shorts and Reels.