Did WhatsApp's policy tweak break the law?
Summary
- CCI has concluded that WhatsApp’s sharing of users’ business transaction data with Meta gave the group entities unfair advantage over competing platforms. Business transaction information of users help social media platforms to profile customers and target advertisements, and marketing efforts.
New Delhi: Over three years after a contentious update to WhatsApp’s privacy policy and service terms, the development has returned to haunt its parent Meta, with India’s competition watchdog concluding that the messaging giant broke the country’s competition law. According to two people aware of the matter, the Competition Commission (CCI) is set to issue an order in the case, which may include a penalty.