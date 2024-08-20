Cellphones, laptops, AI: How Israel gathers intelligence on hostages

TEL AVIV—It took Israeli combat engineers hours of night-time digging deep inside a 650-foot long tunnel in Khan Younis to unearth what they were looking for: the dead bodies of four men and one woman. All were Israeli hostages that had been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The grisly discovery last month came after a Palestinian detained by Israeli forces in Gaza told the soldiers where to look.

“It’s hard to get the smell out of your head," said a reservist with the military’s 98th division who took part in the operation. “It’s also psychological because you know it’s the smell of a human being."

Such operations are becoming more frequent. On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it retrieved the bodies of six dead hostages from Khan Younis, in a similar operation to the one in July. In total, Israel has recovered 30 dead bodies.

Rescue operations for the living remain far more rare, as they require more detailed intelligence and there is a lot more that can go wrong. To date, Israel has rescued seven hostages alive out of some 250 that Israeli authorities say were taken on Oct. 7.

Israeli security officials believe more hostages will come home dead if a deal to rescue them doesn’t happen soon.

In the haze after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack, Israel didn’t know which of the thousands of people missing were kidnapped or dead. Ultimately, Israel said militants killed 1,200 people as well as taking hostages. More than 10 months later, and after a costly military operation that has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, and laid waste to much of Gaza, Israeli intelligence has increased.

Israel has obtained troves of valuable Hamas data as it has unearthed laptops, cellphones and documents from Gaza, using AI to comb through it. And with American help, it has boosted its signals intelligence. Human intelligence has also been key—recovered from Palestinians arrested by Israel inside Gaza and others who provide information to Israeli forces.

“These bodies were there for a few months, and it took time for us to put the picture together and conduct such a mission," said Israel Ziv, a retired Israeli general who gets briefed by military officials, referring to the operation in July.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that the bodies of the six hostages were recovered overnight in an operation enabled by intelligence gathered by Israel’s internal security agency, known as Shin Bet.

Most of the men were elderly between the ages of 75 to 80 and would have met the criteria to be released as part of a humanitarian cease-fire that has been negotiated for months without success. Some of the men had appeared in hostage videos released by Hamas and were seen in the tunnels by released hostages who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

Three of hostages whose bodies were recovered Tuesday were killed earlier this year while the Israeli military was operating in Khan Younis, the Israeli military said in June.

The military has said it is still investigating the precise circumstances of their deaths. Guy Metzger, the son of one of the hostages recovered Tuesday, said the military told him it was investigating whether his father, Yoram Metzger, was killed as a result of an Israeli military operation. Meanwhile, he said, he is arranging his father’s funeral.

Israel’s initial understanding of the whereabouts and status of its hostages was limited in the early days of the war, said two former Israeli officials involved in the efforts. Thousands of people were classified as “missing" in the days after the attack. Israel’s National Center of Forensic Medicine worked nonstop as bodies arrived on trucks for identification.

The country was still in chaos, as fighting with militants continued for days inside Israeli territory.

As the government reeled from the attack, regular Israelis stepped in to help collecting information on hostages.

Karine Nahon, an Israeli information scientist from Reichman University in central Israel, established a team of volunteers who scanned social media and developed algorithms to comb through 200,000 videos to identify missing people. The team then shared their findings with intelligence officials.

“In the beginning nobody worked with us," said Nahon. “The state wasn’t there."

A couple of weeks after the Oct. 7 attacks, a committee of health experts was tasked with viewing classified intelligence and determining whether hostages were dead or alive to notify families and inform negotiations. The committee has so far determined that more than 40 hostages are dead based on security-camera footage in Israel, videos taken by Hamas militants that were found in Gaza and DNA evidence, according to Ofer Merin, who is director general at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and a member of the committee.

In one case, the committee was able to determine that hostage Shani Louk was dead after they found a piece of her skull, which led them to determine that she wasn’t alive, inside Israeli territory. Her body was ultimately recovered in May.

When Israel invaded Gaza on Oct. 27 after an intensive campaign of airstrikes, intelligence was still limited and the country’s aggressive military response proved fatal for some hostages, said the two former officials. The Journal previously reported that three hostages were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a Hamas commander in November.

A special-intelligence directorate headed by Gen. Nitzan Alon—who is also one of the Israeli negotiators in the hostage talks—was established to collect and analyze information on the hostages, their whereabouts and status and sometimes provided families with proof of life. This directorate helped with intelligence sharing between different security agencies.

Israel was also aided by the U.S., who increased its interceptions of phone calls in Gaza in the days after the war, a recently retired U.S. intelligence officer said. That information helped Israel to determine where hostages were being held.

Ziv, the former general, said that Israeli intelligence efforts had improved because the ground operation in Gaza brought in information from cellphones, computers and documents found inside the enclave. The invasion also allowed Israel to get information from Gazans who provide intelligence to Israel or through prisoner interrogations.

In recent months, allegations of abuse of Palestinian detainees have mounted, leading to outcry from international rights organizations. A document from June signed by the head of Israel’s Shin Bet service viewed by the Journal acknowledged that conditions in Israeli prisons “verge on abuse."

Israeli security officials say human intelligence is critical for conducting rescue operations since this type of information is very precise.

Israel has also expanded its use of AI to help process, analyze and comb through the large amounts of visual, signals and human intelligence coming out of Gaza because it understood it couldn’t process it all by hand, said people familiar with the matter.

Despite the improvement, Israeli intelligence collection still faces challenges.

Hamas is careful with its methods of communications to evade signal-intelligence collection, and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, only communicates by messages sent via a courier, according to Arab mediators. Sinwar cut off communications with Hamas’s leadership due to mistrust and a belief that there was a spy in the ranks following the killing of Marwan Issa, deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing in March.

Another obstacle is that hostages are spread throughout the enclave and are moved around to make locating them harder. Released hostage Aviva Siegel told the Journal that she was held in 13 different locations both above and below ground during her 51 days in Gaza.

Rescuing hostages alive is considered very challenging, but locating captives’ bodies can also be complex since they are often hidden. In December, the bodies of two hostages were found in garbage bags in a tunnel in northern Gaza, according to Orin Gantz, the mother of one of the hostages.

Even when Israel has all the intelligence in place, it doesn’t always choose to launch a rescue mission.

A rescue of hostages in Rafah in February was ready for a long period before being carried out but delayed in hope that a hostage deal would come through. Officials had wondered if they should risk the lives of two elderly hostages in a military rescue operation when they could be freed more safely in a cease-fire deal.

Most security officials still insist that a deal is the only way to free the remaining 105 taken on Oct. 7, many of them already dead.

“Most of the hostages won’t come back without a deal," said a former Israeli intelligence official. “You need such a level of intimate intelligence that it’s almost impossible to conduct all these operations. There is no way you will know the details of where the hostage is, where the guards are, where the window is."

Shlomo Alfassa, 57, brother in-law of Maya Goren, a kibbutz kindergarten teacher whose body was returned last month, was driving to work when he received a phone call from the military telling him to come home. Goren had been seriously wounded in the Oct. 7 attack and had already been declared dead in December.

The military met with Alfassa and his family and briefed them on the mission that brought back her body. They said that new intelligence had surfaced about her location and the army had waited for the right opportunity to go in.

He had wondered if he would ever get her body back. “There was a lot of crying," said Alfassa.

Nancy Youssef and Summer Said contributed to this article.

