Cellphones, laptops, AI: How Israel gathers intelligence on hostages
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 20 Aug 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Summary
- Israel’s military retrieved the bodies of six hostages overnight but rescue operations for those still alive remain rare.
TEL AVIV—It took Israeli combat engineers hours of night-time digging deep inside a 650-foot long tunnel in Khan Younis to unearth what they were looking for: the dead bodies of four men and one woman. All were Israeli hostages that had been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.
