Cellphones, laptops, AI: How Israel gathers intelligence on hostages

A couple of weeks after the Oct. 7 attacks, a committee of health experts was tasked with viewing classified intelligence and determining whether hostages were dead or alive to notify families and inform negotiations. The committee has so far determined that more than 40 hostages are dead based on security-camera footage in Israel, videos taken by Hamas militants that were found in Gaza and DNA evidence, according to Ofer Merin, who is director general at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and a member of the committee.