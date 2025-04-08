Meity, dept of science working with Cert-In to build quantum cyber framework
SummaryA new framework to deploy quantum-safe communications networks will be key for India to keep critical information flow and financial transactions to remain safe, as various nations develop quantum computing capabilities.
New Delhi: India’s computer emergency response team (Cert-In) is working with the ministry of electronics and IT (Meity), and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on a framework to set-up quantum-safe communications networks in India. Work on the standards is being done as nations build up quantum computing capabilities—which stakeholders across government and private sectors expect will threaten current cybersecurity standards globally.