"Efficient, and effective response to and rapid recovery from a cyber incident by financial organisations are essential to limit these financial stability risks. Further, considering the interconnectedness and interdependency of financial entities and the borderless nature of cyber incidents, the cyber risk of any given entity is no longer limited to the entity’s owned or controlled systems, networks, and assets. Further entities which were not the primary target or source of disruption may also be affected. Hence, it becomes much more important for authorities to coordinate at sectoral or national level," Krishnan added in the first Digital Threat Report 2024, released by Cert-In in partnership with Sisa Infosec on Monday.