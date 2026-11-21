New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged unauthorised payments beyond the financial sector, with reported cases affecting technology service providers that support government-linked payments and platforms that handle payouts to vendors and business partners.

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“CERT-In has received reports of unauthorised financial transactions involving organisations outside the financial sector,” the agency said in an advisory issued on Friday and rated “Critical”. The advisory did not name the affected organisations or disclose the amounts involved.

CERT-In said attackers altered business records or approval arrangements that determine who gets paid and then used the regular payment process to make unauthorised transactions. That meant a payment could clear routine checks even when the information behind it had been tampered with.

“A transaction may pass the usual application and approval checks even when the records used to initiate it have been changed without authorisation,” the advisory said.

The agency urged government organisations and other entities that rely on technology service providers to check payment instructions and key records against independent sources. It also called for independent verification of changes to payment instructions, beneficiaries and approval arrangements. CERT-In said multiple approvals within the same provider’s system may offer limited protection if that system has been compromised.

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The warning follows CERT-In’s October 9 advisory on unauthorised fund transfers involving banks and other financial services firms and its November 4 update on AI-driven attacks targeting the sector. The latest advisory also asks technology providers and payout platforms to keep clients’ systems separate and monitor changes to payment records alongside approvals and subsequent transactions.

In separate investigations, CERT-In identified the use of AI-driven tools in cyberattacks targeting businesses, technology and other service providers, government organisations, and academic and research institutions. It said these tools can shorten the time between identifying a target and launching subsequent stages of an attack.

CERT-In reiterated that organisations must report incidents covered by its April 2022 directions within six hours of discovering them or being informed of them. It said cases involving unauthorised financial transactions should also be reported promptly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling 1930. (ANI)

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