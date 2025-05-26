CERT-In issues high-risk advisory over critical Microsoft vulnerabilities: Report

CERT-In has issued a high-risk advisory for Microsoft products, highlighting serious vulnerabilities that may expose users to cyber threats. The flaws affect various services, urging prompt action from IT teams and users. 

Livemint
Updated26 May 2025, 07:40 PM IST
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-risk security advisory for users of Microsoft products.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-risk security advisory for users of Microsoft products.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-risk security advisory for users of Microsoft products,reported Business Standard.

As per the publication, the alert, published on CERT-In’s official platform, highlights serious vulnerabilities that could potentially expose users and organisations to a range of cyber threats.

                      According to the advisory, the identified flaws reportedly affect a wide range of Microsoft services and tools, including Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Azure, Office, Developer Tools, Dynamics, System Centre, and extended security updates for older Microsoft products. CERT-In has raised concerns that the vulnerabilities could be exploited by attackers to gain elevated privileges, access confidential data, bypass security mechanisms, execute remote code, or initiate denial-of-service (DoS) and spoofing attacks.

                      “These multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products could be exploited to compromise system integrity and put sensitive information at risk,” the agency warned, urging IT administrators, cybersecurity teams, and general users to act promptly.

                      Also Read | Using iPhone or MacBook? Indian govt has a high security warning for you

                      As of now, Microsoft has not issued any official workaround or mitigation for the vulnerabilities. Users are being advised to install the latest security patches released by Microsoft in its May 2025 update to minimise potential risks.

                      It is noteworthy that the advisory serves as a crucial reminder for organisations and individuals to remain vigilant and to ensure that all systems are updated regularly to avoid potential exploitation.

                      Steps recommended by CERT-In to stay protected:

                      • Install the latest security updates as detailed in Microsoft’s May 2025 release notes.
                      • Monitor systems for unusual activity and apply best practices in access management and endpoint security.
                      • Engage security professionals to assess vulnerabilities and ensure appropriate defences are in place.

                      With cyberattacks growing increasingly sophisticated, CERT-In's alert underscores the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures in safeguarding digital infrastructure.

                      Business NewsTechnologyCERT-In issues high-risk advisory over critical Microsoft vulnerabilities: Report
