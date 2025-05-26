CERT-In issues high-risk advisory over critical Microsoft vulnerabilities: Report

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-risk security advisory for users of Microsoft products,reported Business Standard.

As per the publication, the alert, published on CERT-In’s official platform, highlights serious vulnerabilities that could potentially expose users and organisations to a range of cyber threats.

According to the advisory, the identified flaws reportedly affect a wide range of Microsoft services and tools, including Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Azure, Office, Developer Tools, Dynamics, System Centre, and extended security updates for older Microsoft products. CERT-In has raised concerns that the vulnerabilities could be exploited by attackers to gain elevated privileges, access confidential data, bypass security mechanisms, execute remote code, or initiate denial-of-service (DoS) and spoofing attacks.

“These multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products could be exploited to compromise system integrity and put sensitive information at risk,” the agency warned, urging IT administrators, cybersecurity teams, and general users to act promptly.

As of now, Microsoft has not issued any official workaround or mitigation for the vulnerabilities. Users are being advised to install the latest security patches released by Microsoft in its May 2025 update to minimise potential risks.

It is noteworthy that the advisory serves as a crucial reminder for organisations and individuals to remain vigilant and to ensure that all systems are updated regularly to avoid potential exploitation.