CES 2024 Day 2 highlights: From Lenovo's ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 laptop to Google's announcements - All you need to know
Highlights from the second day of CES 2024 include Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds,N, and Master & Dynamic's MW75-Neuro headphones with EEG technology.
The second day of CES 2024 kicked off with a bang as top brands showcased an array of innovative products, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide. HT Tech has reported that the event featured groundbreaking advancements in both software and hardware, with a diverse range of products from earbuds and laptops to smart glasses vying for the spotlight.