The second day of CES 2024 kicked off with a bang as top brands showcased an array of innovative products, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide. HT Tech has reported that the event featured groundbreaking advancements in both software and hardware, with a diverse range of products from earbuds and laptops to smart glasses vying for the spotlight.

Here are the top launches from the second day of CES event:

Leading the pack is the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, a next-gen earbud boasting aptX Lossless Audio and Auracast support. Powered by the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology, these earbuds are promised to offer an unparalleled audio experience.

In the laptop arena, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 made a grand entrance, showcasing integrated AI and powered by the formidable Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Packed with 32GB of RAM and a capacious 2TB SSD storage, it flaunts a 13.5-inch 4K display.

A standout in the headphones category is the Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro, winner of the CES Innovation Award. These noise-canceling headphones incorporate electroencephalogram (EEG) technology, tracking brainwaves and stress levels. It is a fusion of audio technology and health monitoring.

For gamers, the ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard presents a full-size mechanical keyboard with reduced click noises. Compatible with both Windows and Mac, it offers volume and media controls along with a touch panel for added functionality.

Stepping into the augmented reality realm, Asus AirVision M1 stands out with its smart glasses that connect to smartphones or PCs, offering a 1080p Micro OLED display with built-in speakers and a touchpad.

JBL wowed the audience with the JBL Clip 5, a Bluetooth speaker boasting 10% more bass and an impressive 24-hour battery life on a single charge. The Auracase feature allows users to connect multiple audio devices to a single source.

Google took the stage at CES 2024, unveiling a slew of new features and upgrades, including Quick Share, Android Auto enhancements, new Chromecast features, and the introduction of Fast Pair.

In the realm of display technology, LG Signature OLED T made waves with its transparent display, allowing users to watch content against an opaque background. When turned off, the TV blends into its surroundings, resembling a sleek glass box.

Health-conscious consumers have a new ally in Movano's Evie smart ring, a wearable device equipped with sensors to track menstrual health, hormones, energy levels, sleep, and activity. The inclusion of AI-based insights adds a layer of personalized analysis to the tracked data.

Closing the list are the Asus OLED monitors, featuring a 32-inch OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution or 480Hz at 1080p. Another variant is the 27-inch 1440p OLED monitor, also boasting a 480Hz refresh rate.

