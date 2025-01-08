Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 has completed two days of revolutionary launches and announcements from top global companies and brands. This is one of the biggest tech events as companies showcase their new innovations and plans for the future. While experiencing new technology on the ground could be quite thrilling, but catching up on news live and going through all the innovations is also exciting as it gives a glimpse into the future.

At CES 2025, the biggest trend we noticed so far was the greater focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). It was quite amusing to see how companies are integrating the technology with different electronic devices, services, and industries. Since AI was the primary highlight in these 2 days, here are the 5 biggest AI announcements that grabbed attention at the CES 2025.

CES 2025: 5 biggest AI announcements Asus AI-powered router: At the CES event, Asus launched the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000, the world’s first AI-powered gaming router that ensures uninterrupted connectivity. It is a tri-band 12-stream WiFi 7 gaming router that offers speeds of up to 1.9 Gbps. It is also equipped with ASUS RangeBoost Plus for enhanced gaming performance. It comes with a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for lag-free gaming and AI-powered security for threat detection.

NVIDIA Cosmos: Cosmos is a platform that will help develop physical AI systems such as autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robots. This platform gives developers access to World Foundation Models, providing them with easy accessibility to develop AI-powered systems. It comes with synthetic data generation capabilities, AI-powered video processing with NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPUs, and more.



Samsung Vision AI: At the CES 2025 event, Samsung introduced Vision AI for 2025 smart TV lineups and smart home appliances with displays. Samsung claims to “Delivering Personalized, AI-Powered Screens” for everyday experiences. For smart TVs, it offer AI features such as Click to Search, Generative Wallpaper, Live Translate, and more. Vision will also work as a central hub for smart home appliances offering Home Insights.



Intel AI-powered PCs: Intel announced new generation processors to empower AI PCs. It launches the new Intel Core Ultra 200H series processors with next-gen GPUs and it claims to offer up to 99 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI acceleration. Intel also announced Lunar Lake processors that provide powerful performance and on-device AI processing.