What’s this case all about?

In May, a US judge allowed a wrongful death lawsuit against Character.AI and Google to proceed, rejecting claims that chatbot conversations were protected by the First Amendment, which guarantees free speech but not when it causes harm. The judge noted that the companies “fail to articulate why words strung together by an LLM (large language model) are speech". The judge added that the chatbot could be considered a “product" under liability law. Character.AI and Google must respond by 10 June. Google was made party as it has licensing rights to the startup’s technology.