Mint Explainer | When AI turns adult: the ethics of erotica in chatbots
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 16 Oct 2025, 02:43 pm IST
Summary
OpenAI plans to permit erotic content for age-verified adult ChatGPT users, citing improved safeguards. Part of his new rule is to treat adults like adults. Is this a sensible evolution, a risky gamble, or a move to monetize intimacy?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In July, Elon Musk’s AI platform Grok introduced customisable companions for premium users — a goth-style adult AI anime companion called Ani and a snarky red panda alter ego named Rudy. Sam Altman is taking a similar step.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story