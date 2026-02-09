ChatGPT caricature trend: Check out step-by-step guide to recreate viral Instagram trend

A new AI image trend is taking shape where users are turning to ChatGPT once again to generate caricatures based on its Memory feature. The latest caricature trend, which has gone viral on Instagram, works like this: users ask the AI to create a stylistic representation of them, and the chatbot then uses its chat history to give the image a personalised look, often resulting in some hilarious outputs.

If you want to join the latest image trend, here is a step-by-step guide.

How to create your caricature with ChatGPT Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or website. Do note that ChatGPT’s free tier may make you wait for a few minutes before generating the image. If you are tired of the wait, you can also hop on to Gemini to try out the trend with its Nano Banana Pro model.

Thankfully, the ChatGPT Go subscription is currently free in India for a year, while the Gemini AI Pro subscription is free for 1.5 years, but only for Jio users.

Step 2: Go to a new chat and enter this prompt:

“Create a caricature of me and my job based on everything you know about me.”

Step 3: ChatGPT might ask you to submit a picture of yourself to get the facial features right. Upload a selfie or a picture where your face is clearly visible. This helps the AI model capture specific details such as glasses, beard, or hair colour, while using its Memory to fill in the background with your hobbies or work habits.

Step 4: The feature relies on ChatGPT’s Memory, which works by saving specific facts from your past conversations and chat history to give you personalised responses. For instance, I had told ChatGPT about my passion for fresh coffee and travel, along with my work, so my caricature reflects that. The result will most likely be slightly different for you.

Trend of caricatures: here’s what you can try next AI image trends can quickly go from being funny to repetitive. If you already feel that way, here are a few prompts to create more creative results using ChatGPT or any other image model of your choice.

Hyper-real picture: “Generate a hyper-detailed photograph of what you imagine my desk looks like right now. Fill it with clues about my job and my bad habits.”

Future predictor: “Create a retro-futuristic 1950s magazine cover illustration predicting what my life will look like in the year 2050, based on my current trajectory.”

View full Image ChatGPT generated image