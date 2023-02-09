Home / Technology / ChatGPT clones are preparing to take over China
ChatGPT clones are preparing to take over China

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2023, 05:12 PM IST Jacky Wong, The Wall Street Journal
The conversational artificial-intelligence tool seems to be taking over the world—and that now includes the Chinese stock market (Photo: AFP)Premium
The conversational artificial-intelligence tool seems to be taking over the world—and that now includes the Chinese stock market (Photo: AFP)

Baidu and Alibaba are both jumping on the advanced-chatbot bandwagon. The technology could be a big deal in China—but that comes with its own dangers

This column isn’t written by ChatGPT. At least not yet. But the conversational artificial-intelligence tool seems to be taking over the world—and that now includes the Chinese stock market.

