ChatGPT clones are preparing to take over China

Regulation could be another issue, especially in China, given its strict data-security laws. While the government will probably initially be supportive because dominance in AI is such a high policy priority for Beijing, widespread use of the tool by the public will still be scrutinized. Its use may be restricted in settings like education. And if advanced chatbot technology starts bumping up against some of Beijing’s sore spots—for example, online financial fraud or politics—one can imagine a swift and sure regulatory response.