ChatGPT Comes Under Investigation by Federal Trade Commission

ChatGPT Comes Under Investigation by Federal Trade Commission3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Escalating the government’s role, the FTC is examining whether the artificial intelligence app harmed people by publishing false information
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether OpenAI’s ChatGPT has harmed people by publishing false information about them, posing a potential legal threat to the popular app that can generate eerily human-like content using artificial intelligence.
