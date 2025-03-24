ChatGPT down for thousands of users in US and UK, massive outage reported

ChatGPT has gone down for thousands of users, according to outage detection website Downdetector.

Data on the Downdetector website shows ChatGPT being inaccessible for people in both UK and the US. Users are encountering trouble using the ChatGPT and Sora apps, reported the platform for monitoring online services -- DownDetector.

As per the DownDetector website, outrage complaints began to grow at about 9 AM ET and then began to decrease at about 11 AM ET. The ChatGPT and Sora have mostly remained rather stable after experiencing significant disruptions in January and late last year.

Report mentioned that the issue occurred on Monday lasted for about three hours, which the OpenAI noted them on its status page.

Here's how netizens reacted to OpenAI outage: Onen of the social media user wrote, “ChatGPT is down 😭 wait I can’t breathe.”

