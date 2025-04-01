ChatGPT hits ‘one million users in an hour’ after Ghibli style images spark frenzy; rolls out image gen for free users

Netizens could not keep calm after Open AI rolled out ChatGPT's native image generation to free users, and a massive number of Studio Ghibli-style images flooded the internet.

The viral craze was such that ChatGPT recorded one million users in just an hour, adding to the one million that the chatbot recorded in five days.

"The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days.

We added one million users in the last hour," Sam Altman announced on X.

The CEO further stated that “image generation has now been rolled out to free users.”

Popularity of Ghibli images On March 26, OpenAI rolled out the native image generation feature to all ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users worldwide. The latest Japan's Studio Ghibli artwork feature impressed social media users, who began turning their images into the format of popular anime films. However, this feature was launched for free users after some delay.

Meanwhile, OpenAI added certain restrictions over image generation for both paid and free users due to excessive demand which was “melting its GPUs (graphics processing units)," according to Altman.

“It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon,” OpenAI CEO wrote in a separate post on X.

Social media users react With Altman's announcement of growing user numbers, several social media users have responded, where most have highlighted the upcoming struggles for the company.

One of the users said, “I think the biggest struggle still is - how do you move this from a personal thing to a business productivity or impact thing.”

Another user added, “All nice the fun created stuff, but who is building real business on top of these solutions?”