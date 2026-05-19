ChatGPT Images 2.0 crosses one billion AI visuals in India: 10 most popular prompts users are trying

India has emerged as one of the biggest markets for OpenAI’s new image-generation feature, with users creating more than one billion AI-generated visuals using ChatGPT Images 2.0 within weeks of its launch. CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the milestone on X. According to The Hindu, he described India as one of the platform’s fastest-growing creative communities.

Altman posted on X on 18 May, “ChatGPT Images 2.0 💚 India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see.”

Launched in April 2026, ChatGPT Images 2.0 introduced sharper editing, improved multilingual text rendering and better prompt understanding, according to OpenAI’s official announcement describing the upgraded image-generation capabilities.

In India, the tool is increasingly being used beyond professional design workflows. As reported by The Economic Times, creator-led content, fandom art, digital fashion concepts, and stylised personal avatars are among the biggest trends driving usage of AI-generated visuals in the country.

Here are 10 of the most popular prompts and styles Indian users are experimenting with.

Cinematic portrait collage One of the most viral styles involves turning ordinary selfies into layered, editorial-style portraits with warm tones, dramatic lighting, floral elements and magazine-inspired framing. Users are asking the AI to recreate “golden-hour fashion shoot” aesthetics with cinematic depth.

Anime and manga transformations Anime-inspired edits remain hugely popular. Users are converting selfies into Japanese manga characters, Studio Ghibli-inspired scenes and animated avatars featuring exaggerated expressions, fantasy settings and comic-style panels.

AI-generated LinkedIn headshots Professionals are increasingly using ChatGPT Images 2.0 to create polished corporate portraits. Common prompts include “formal studio lighting,” “CEO-style headshot,” and “minimal modern office background.”

Travel postcard aesthetics Users are transforming vacation photos into retro travel posters and postcard-style collages inspired by European tourism ads, vintage film photography and scrapbook layouts.

Comic-book storytelling Another emerging trend is turning real-life moments into comic strips. People are creating superhero-inspired pages, slice-of-life graphic novels and illustrated storytelling sequences using multi-panel prompts.

Fantasy and mythology edits Indian users are also experimenting with mythology-inspired visuals, including celestial warriors, cyberpunk gods and futuristic interpretations of traditional Indian attire set against fantasy landscapes.

Retro Bollywood posters Vintage Bollywood-inspired movie posters featuring grainy textures, dramatic typography, and 1970s-style colour grading are becoming widely shared across Instagram and short-video platforms.

AI fashion editorials Fashion-focused prompts are generating high-end editorial spreads with luxury styling, runway-inspired poses, and magazine layouts. Users are blending streetwear with couture aesthetics for Instagram-ready visuals.

Cartoon and Pixar-style avatars Many users are creating animated versions of themselves inspired by Pixar films and stylised 3D animation. These prompts often include expressive lighting, exaggerated facial features, and family-friendly visual tones.

Minimalist aesthetic posters Beyond portraits, creators are creating typography-heavy posters with motivational quotes, abstract geometric art and clean design templates for digital content and branding.