OpenAI announced on Friday via Twitter that ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now accessible in India. The company stated that Indian users can now have early access to new features, including GPT-4, starting from today.

The company CEO Sam Altman tweeted on Friday mentioning that the company loves India. He further shared the OpenAI's tweet, which reads, “We love IndiaGreat news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://chat.openai.com."

In a blog post on Tuesday, OpenAI introduced a more powerful version of the technology behind ChatGPT called GPT-4. The updated chatbot is “more creative and collaborative" than previous versions when it comes to tasks like composing songs or writing screenplays, the blog said.

The company rolled out the technology starting Tuesday through data-sharing partnerships, which companies including Morgan Stanley and Duolingo Inc. are paying to access. It will also be offered to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay $20 a month for faster and more available service. It is not yet available to those who use the free service.

OpenAI’s newly developed language model, GPT-4, has the capability to generate text that closely resembles human speech. This latest iteration is an upgrade to the existing ChatGPT, which is based on the GPT-3.5 technology. GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a deep learning technique that employs artificial neural networks to produce human-like writing.

OpenAI claims that GPT-4 is more advanced in three significant areas, namely creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling. GPT-4 is said to be significantly better than its predecessor in terms of creativity, both in terms of generating and collaborating with users on creative projects. This includes music, screenplays, technical writing, and even adapting to a user's writing style.

In addition to creativity and visual input, OpenAI has also improved GPT-4's ability to handle longer context. The new language model can now process up to 25,000 words of text from the user or even interact with the text from a web link provided by the user. This enhanced capacity can assist in creating long-form content and facilitate "extended conversations."

GPT-4 has also been enhanced to handle images as a basis for interaction. OpenAI has provided an example on their website where the chatbot is given an image of baking ingredients and asked what can be made with them. It is unclear if GPT-4 can also process video in the same manner.