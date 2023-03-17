'We Love India', GPT-4 and ChatGPT Plus subscriptions now available in India2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:37 AM IST
- The company stated that Indian users can now have early access to new features, including GPT-4, starting from March 17, 2023.
OpenAI announced on Friday via Twitter that ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now accessible in India. The company stated that Indian users can now have early access to new features, including GPT-4, starting from today.
