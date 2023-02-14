ChatGPT powered WhatsApp chatbot to help Indian farmers on schemes: Report
- As per the report, ChatGPT powered WhatsApp chatbot will help users by answering their queries sent through voice notes. It will primarily come handy to those Indian farmers who might not be familiar with typing on smartphones.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is planning to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp to help Indian farmers understand and learn about several government schemes, as per a report. Notably, a report from The Indian Express suggests that Bhashini, a team at Meity, is testing the WhatsApp chatbot powered by ChatGPT.
