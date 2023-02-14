ChatGPT powered WhatsApp chatbot to help Indian farmers on schemes: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is planning to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp to help Indian farmers understand and learn about several government schemes, as per a report. Notably, a report from The Indian Express suggests that Bhashini, a team at Meity, is testing the WhatsApp chatbot powered by ChatGPT.

As per the report, ChatGPT powered WhatsApp chatbot will help users by answering their queries sent through voice notes. It will primarily come handy to those Indian farmers who might not be familiar with typing on smartphones. It is noteworthy that Satya Nadella, CEO at Microsoft, also mentioned at the World Economic Forum that Indian farmers would soon be able to utilise a GPT interface to access a government program using the internet.

Moreover, the report adds that a ChatGPT model powering WhatsApp chatbot was displayed to Nadella. However, the integration of ChatGPT with WhatsApp for farmers might take some time because the AI program currently works on inputs fed in the English language and lacks support for local languages. An official also stated to the publication that large datasets of the several local Indian languages need to be created to train the AI chatbot on them.

The report also cited the notes from officials, "A majority of the people that will use this chatbot will not know English. So, for their voice inputs to work on the chatbot, it is important that we train our language processing models in as many Indian languages as possible. We have a decent-sized repository of voices in many Indian languages that people of the country have contributed to through the Bhasha Daan portal. We also have a vast database of all the languages that Doordarshan telecasts in."

To recall, the AI based chatbot is part of sophisticated systems that produces content from text to images - that is set to be one of the most disruptive forces in a decade to big tech, industries and the future of work. As per OpenAI, the AI based ChatGPT platform has been trained using the Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). In simple words, the human AI trainers initially provided conversations in which they played both the AI assistant and the user. Moreover, the company had given access to trainers about model-written suggestions which helped the trainers to compose their responses.