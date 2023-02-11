ChatGPT vs Bard vs Ernie: The revolutions of AI

The world of technology is taken by the storm after the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The AI based chatbot is part of sophisticated systems that produces content from text to images - that is set to be one of the most disruptive forces in a decade to big tech, industries and the future of work. However, the world of technology could no longer witness the monopoly of ChatGPT, hence Google sweeped in with its own AI chatbot called Bard and Baidu with its Ernie.

Here is a comparison between ChatGPT, Ernie and Bard to help you understand how all three platforms are different and at the same time can overpower each other:

ChatGPT

As per OpenAI, the AI based ChatGPT platform has been trained using the Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). In simple words, the human AI trainers initially provided conversations in which they played both the AI assistant and the user. Moreover, the company had given access to trainers about model-written suggestions which helped the trainers to compose their responses.

Moreover, OpenAI created a reward model for reinforcement learning. This means that the company wanted to collect some comparison data for better answering mechanisms. To collect such data, the company utilised the conversations between AT trainers and chatbot. The company selected a mode written message, sampled several alternative completions and the AT trainers ranked these messages. Hence, it is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

Users can simply feed in their query and the chatbot will reply to them. But then how is it different from other Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots? As per the creators, ChatGPT, unlike other AI chatbots, can answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.

Bard

Google’s Bard is based on LaMDA, the firm's Language Model for Dialogue Applications system, and has been in development for several years. The AI bot primarily draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses and offers up-to-the date responses, something ChatGPT is unable to do as it is mainly programmed to run on data fed to it.

The Alphabet owned Google claims that Bard will also perform mundane tasks, such as providing tips for planning a party, or lunch ideas based on what food is left in a refrigerator.

Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand. “Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity," Pichai explained during the announcement of the company's AI chatbot.

Ernie

Ernie BOT, an AI based bot from Baidu is still under development and Baidu will complete the internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called "Ernie Bot" in March, joining a global race as interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) gathers steam.

As per Baidu, Ernie, means "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration," and it is a large AI-powered language model first introduced in 2019. It has been primarily grown to be able to perform tasks including language understanding, language generation, and text-to-image generation, according to the company.

According to a report, Baidu aims to make the service available as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine by incorporating chatbot-generated results when users make search requests.

Generative artificial intelligence, technology that can create prose or other content on command and free up white-collar workers' time, has been gathering significant venture capital investment and interest from tech firms, especially in Silicon Valley.