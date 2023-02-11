ChatGPT vs Bard vs Ernie: The revolutions of AI

The world of technology is taken by the storm after the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The AI based chatbot is part of sophisticated systems that produces content from text to images - that is set to be one of the most disruptive forces in a decade to big tech, industries and the future of work. However, the world of technology could no longer witness the monopoly of ChatGPT, hence Google sweeped in with its own AI chatbot called Bard and Baidu with its Ernie.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}