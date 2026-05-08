ChatGPT vs NotebookLM vs Claude: Which AI tool is best for creating PowerPoint presentations in 2026?

Artificial intelligence tools are increasingly becoming part of workplace presentation workflows, helping users brainstorm ideas, summarise research papers, draft speaking notes and even generate slide structures.

But while tools such as ChatGPT, NotebookLM⁠ , and Claude are often grouped together under the AI chatbot category, they function differently when it comes to presentations and pitch decks.

Some are better at research-heavy explainers, while others perform well at storytelling, scripting, or slide structuring.

ChatGPT: brainstorming and slide structuring Among the three, ChatGPT is currently the most widely used for general presentation workflows. The tool is commonly used to create presentation outlines, convert rough notes into structured slides, draft speaking scripts and simplify technical concepts into presentation-friendly language.

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OpenAI’s chatbot is also increasingly being integrated into presentation workflows through third-party tools such as Canva and Microsoft PowerPoint. Several YouTube tutorials demonstrating Canva-ChatGPT presentation workflows have gained traction online, showing how users can generate slide content and visual ideas with prompts.

However, the platform still requires manual refinement. While ChatGPT can generate presentation structures quickly, users often need to verify facts, manually redesign slides, and rewrite sections for tone or accuracy.

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A limitation frequently pointed out by users is that ChatGPT can sometimes prioritise fluency over factual grounding, especially in research-heavy presentations.

NotebookLM: research-based presentations Google’s NotebookLM takes a different approach. Instead of functioning as a general chatbot, the tool is designed around uploaded source material such as PDFs, websites, reports and notes.

That makes it particularly useful for research presentations, academic explainers and document-heavy meetings.

NotebookLM’s newer “Video Overviews” feature can convert uploaded documents into AI-generated visual explainers with narration, quotes, charts and images pulled from source material. Google positions the feature as a way to simplify complex information into presentation-style summaries.

The platform also includes features such as mind maps, source-grounded summaries and citation-linked outputs, which can help users trace information back to original documents. This grounding system gives NotebookLM an advantage in presentations that rely heavily on research accuracy.

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Still, the tool has limitations. NotebookLM depends entirely on uploaded material, meaning weak or incomplete source documents can lead to weak outputs. Some users on Reddit have also flagged inconsistent audio generation and rollout limitations in newer features.

Claude: long-form storytelling and pitch decks Anthropic’s Claude is often preferred by users working on lengthy reports, business proposals and narrative-heavy presentations.

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Unlike ChatGPT, Claude is known for handling long documents with relatively strong context retention, making it useful for pitch decks, strategic reports and structured storytelling. Claude’s “Artifacts” feature also allows users to generate interactive outputs, formatted documents and lightweight visual prototypes inside the interface.

The platform is particularly useful when users want a cleaner narrative flow across slides instead of isolated bullet points. However, Claude currently has fewer direct integrations with mainstream presentation tools compared to ChatGPT. It is also less commonly used for visual slide generation workflows.

Which tool should users pick? The answer depends largely on the type of presentation being created.

ChatGPT works well for users looking for speed, brainstorming and quick slide structuring. NotebookLM is more suited for presentations built around research papers, reports and citations. Claude performs strongly in long-form writing, narrative flow and business storytelling.

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Increasingly, users are combining these tools instead of relying on a single platform. A common workflow involves using NotebookLM to summarise research documents, ChatGPT to simplify and restructure content, and Claude to polish the final narrative.