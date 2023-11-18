ChatGPT -maker Open AI said Friday it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. .

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the artificial intelligence company said in a statement.

The company further added that, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO effective immediately.

The firing was similar to when Steve Jobs was fired by the Apple board in 1985 and then later brought back in 1997.

Speaking of Altman's reaction on this, the co-founder and CEO expressed his love for the time he spent at OpenAI and the transformative impact it had on him personally and the world. Moreover, he also mentioned his admiration for the talented people he worked with.

“I loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later," he wrote on X.