ChatGPT-maker Open AI said Friday it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the artificial intelligence company said in a statement.

The company further added that, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO effective immediately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: AI doesn't require yet ‘heavy regulation’ says Sam Altman The firing was similar to when Steve Jobs was fired by the Apple board in 1985 and then later brought back in 1997.

Speaking of Altman's reaction on this, the co-founder and CEO expressed his love for the time he spent at OpenAI and the transformative impact it had on him personally and the world. Moreover, he also mentioned his admiration for the talented people he worked with.

“I loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later," he wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Sam's exit, Satya Nadella reaffirms Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI and their commitment to delivering the benefits of AI technology.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Microsoft CEO wrote, “As you saw at Microsoft Ignite this week, we're continuing to rapidly innovate for this era of AI, with over 100 announcements across the full tech stack – from AI systems, models, and tools in Azure, to Copilot. Most importantly, we're committed to delivering all of this to our customers while building for the future. We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team. Together, we will continue to deliver the meaningful benefits of this technology to the world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt also praised Altman for building a company worth $90 billion and making a lasting impact on the world.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Sam Altman is a hero of mine. He built a company from nothing to $90 Billion in value, and changed our collective world forever. I can't wait to see what he does next. I, and billions of people, will benefit from his future work- it's going to be simply incredible. Thank you"

Coming back to Altman, he became a tech world sensation with the release of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot with unprecedented capabilities, churning out human-level content like poems or artwork in just seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Altman, 38, quickly rose to become Silicon Valley's newest star, traveling the world to meet with political leaders and huge audiences fascinated by the promise and threats of AI.

Meanwhile, Greg Brockman, the president and board chairman of OpenAI, will be leaving his position as chairman of the board as part of the change that was revealed on Friday. However, he will continue to serve as the company's president and report to the CEO. The change was not explained in the statement.

OpenAI's board consists of OpenAI's chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, and three non-employees: Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.