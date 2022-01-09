Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Check out amazing discounts on Realme GT Neo 2, Master Edition on Flipkart

Check out amazing discounts on Realme GT Neo 2, Master Edition on Flipkart

Realme is running discount on various smartphone across Flipkart and its webpage.
1 min read . 12:35 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Realme GT Neo 2 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset
  • Realme Master Edition runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC

Realme customers can now avail many offers that include 3,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Neo 2 5G; 3,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Master Edition; 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8 and discounts on a number of other smartphones including Realme C21, Realme C21Y, Realme Narzo 50A along with other smartphones. 

The company has announced its participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Bachat Dhamaka’ and ‘Mobile Bonanza Sale’ bringing offers and super-saving deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting till January 9 and January 10 to January 11 respectively across Flipkart on ‘Mobile Bonanza Sales’ and on realme.com.

Through ‘Big Bachat Dhamaka’ and ‘Mobile Bonanza Sales’ the Chinese smartphone maker is offering lucrative deals across various smartphones.

Realme GT Neo 2 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, 64MP triple camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery. The punch hole display smartphone gets support from 8GB RAM. The triple rear camera includes 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP lens. It has a 16MP front selfie lens. Currently it is being sold for 31,999 on Flipkart.

Similarly, the GT Master Edition is also a punch hole display smartphone with a 6.43 inch FHD+ display, supported by 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has similar triple camera set up as in Neo 2 but the selfie camera gets an upgrade here to 32MP. It gets a 4,300mAh battery. Realme Master Edition runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. It is available for 29,999. 

