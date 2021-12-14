Nearly 90 per cent of parents confess that their children display signs of aggression due to their extended smartphone usage and they also lack acceptable moral and social behaviour. The quality of time spent has deteriorated as 80 per cent smartphone users are on their phones even they’re spending time with their kids. 74 per cent of Indian parents feel that their relationship with their kids may be hurt because of smartphones.

Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, announced the findings of its third edition of the study titled ‘Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2021’ done with CMR, focusing on the behavioral impact on children due to excessive use of mobile devices both by kids and their parents.

The study points out that more that 80% of people agree that smartphones help boost their productivity and improve their quality of life. However, excessive usage of smartphones is triggering addiction among parents and that is hurting relationship with their kids.

The survey says that the average daily time spent on smartphones remains at alarming levels (in the post-Covid era) as there has been a 32% increase in the time spent on smartphones from the pre-Covid period.

The newly appointed Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India Yogendra Sriramula said, “The excessive use is impacting human relationships and behaviour. The vivo study in 2019 and 2020 focused on the broad impact on relationships. In the 2021 vivo CMR study, we wanted to ask the parents something their unconscious mind may already know - is their excessive use of smartphones hampering their relationship with their kids and impacting their psychological and cognitive development? As a brand that wants to bring joy to people, this study is indeed a message to the parents that they should be mindful of their smartphone use, particularly while using them with their kids."

