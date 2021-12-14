Children show aggression due to excessive smartphone usage, study

The newly appointed Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India Yogendra Sriramula said, “The excessive use is impacting human relationships and behaviour. The vivo study in 2019 and 2020 focused on the broad impact on relationships. In the 2021 vivo CMR study, we wanted to ask the parents something their unconscious mind may already know - is their excessive use of smartphones hampering their relationship with their kids and impacting their psychological and cognitive development? As a brand that wants to bring joy to people, this study is indeed a message to the parents that they should be mindful of their smartphone use, particularly while using them with their kids."