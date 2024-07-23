China is getting secretive about its supercomputers
Stu Woo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Jul 2024, 09:42 AM IST
SummaryBig machines are critical for developing weapons and AI, so scientists are hunting for clues about Chinese progress.
For decades, American and Chinese scientists collaborated on supercomputers, tennis-court-size machines essential to improving artificial intelligence, developing vaccines and predicting hurricanes.
