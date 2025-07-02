China is quickly eroding America’s lead in the global AI race
Josh Chin , Liza Lin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Chinese AI models are becoming more popular worldwide, testing American superiority.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chinese artificial-intelligence companies are loosening the U.S.’s global stranglehold on AI, challenging American superiority and setting the stage for a global arms race in the technology.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story