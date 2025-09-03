China is using the private sector to advance military AI

The private companies tended to be young, with most founded after 2010. That includes the biggest bid winner, iFlytek Digital, an offshoot of AI voice-recognition firm iFlytek Co., which was blacklisted by the U.S. in 2019 for its role in aiding state surveillance of religious minorities in China. Most of the 20 contracts signed by iFlytek Digital, which now exists as a separate entity and therefore isn’t subject to the U.S. blacklist, involved data processing and analysis.