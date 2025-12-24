Concerned that artificial intelligence could threaten Communist Party rule, Beijing is taking extraordinary steps to keep it under control.
China is worried AI threatens party rule—and is trying to tame it
SummaryBeijing is enforcing tough rules to ensure chatbots don’t misbehave, while hoping its models stay competitive with the U.S.
