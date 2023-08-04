China Set to Impose Mobile Device Limits for Minors
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Summary
- Policy would limit time and content by age, on top of videogame restrictions
Beijing is preparing to roll out new restrictions on the amount of time that young people spend on mobile devices, putting China further ahead of other countries in controlling how, and how much time, its youth engage in the online world.
