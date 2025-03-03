China tells its AI leaders to avoid US travel over security concerns
SummaryBeijing increasingly views cutting-edge technology through a national-interest lens, putting executives on a tighter leash.
BEIJING—Chinese authorities are instructing top artificial-intelligence entrepreneurs and researchers to avoid visiting the U.S., people familiar with the matter said, reflecting Beijing’s view of the technology as an economic and national security priority.
